Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Seventeen win #1 + Performances from September 26th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Seo Sung Hyuk debuted with "good night, my dear", TWICE came back with "Feel Special", Saturday made a comeback with "BByong", 3YE returned with "OOMM", We Girls came back with "Ride", Ji Dong Kuk made a comeback with "The way back to you", and Seo Jei returned with "Time Flows".

As for the winners, Seventeen and Jung Hyo Bin were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Fear". Congrats to Seventeen!

Other artists who performed include Lee Hae Ri, HYNNSeventeenDream CatcherLABOUMEVERGLOWVANNERANSTEEN TEENK-Tigers ZeroRocket Punch, and YJP

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

DEBUT: Seo Sung Hyuk

COMEBACK: TWICE

COMEBACK: Saturday

COMEBACK: 3YE

COMEBACK: We Girls

COMEBACK: Ji Dong Kuk

COMEBACK: Seo Jei

Lee Hae Ri

HYNN

Seventeen

Dream Catcher

LABOUM

EVERGLOW

VANNER

ANS

TEEN TEEN

K-Tigers Zero

Rocket Punch

YJP

  1. Seventeen
  2. M COUNTDOWN
PrettyCode693 pts 11 minutes ago 0
Feel Special choreo really does justice to Twice dance skills. Damn!

Also congrats Seventeen!!!

princesspop-3 pts 25 minutes ago 0
Congratulation Seventeen

