Seventeen win #1 + Performances from September 26th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Seo Sung Hyuk debuted with "good night, my dear", TWICE came back with "Feel Special", Saturday made a comeback with "BByong", 3YE returned with "OOMM", We Girls came back with "Ride", Ji Dong Kuk made a comeback with "The way back to you", and Seo Jei returned with "Time Flows".

As for the winners, Seventeen and Jung Hyo Bin were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Fear". Congrats to Seventeen!



Other artists who performed include Lee Hae Ri, HYNN, Seventeen, Dream Catcher, LABOUM, EVERGLOW, VANNER, ANS, TEEN TEEN, K-Tigers Zero, Rocket Punch, and YJP.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



DEBUT: Seo Sung Hyuk



COMEBACK: TWICE



COMEBACK: Saturday



COMEBACK: 3YE



COMEBACK: We Girls





COMEBACK: Ji Dong Kuk



COMEBACK: Seo Jei



Lee Hae Ri



HYNN



Seventeen



Dream Catcher



LABOUM



EVERGLOW



VANNER



ANS



TEEN TEEN



K-Tigers Zero



Rocket Punch



YJP



