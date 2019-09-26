6

F.T. Island's Hongki opens about his coming enlistment

F.T. Island's Hongki opened up about his coming enlistment.

At the September 26th press conference for the musical 'I Loved You', Hongki talked about performing in the musical until the day before he enlists on the 30th. He expressed, "I can't describe in words the feeling of knowing there are only 4 days left until my enlistment. I'm nervous, but I'm also excited. I'm going to enjoy myself until I go, and I'm glad I get to perform until I respond to the call of my country. I chose to do this musical since I prefer live concerts over broadcast activities because I like to do things that make me feel alive."

F.T. Island bassist Jaejin will be taking over Hongki's role in 'I Loved You' after he enlists, and he said on starring in the musical, "I don't usually have many chances to sing, and I'd like to show people that side of me through this opportunity. I was cast pretty late, so while I was rehearsing, I was worried about being an inconvenience to the other cast members. I'm working very hard to prepare for the role."

Stay tuned for updates on Hongki and F.T. island!

MENsplaining918 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Love them both. I often feel like JaeJin would be lead singer if he was in a band with anyone else. It's only because his bandmate has one of the most powerful voices that he doesn't get to sing as much. Good luck to HongKi. I'm sure he will do great because he seems to always do well with everything. Will miss his voice and acting over the next 2 years but he has provided more than enough content to binge whenever I miss him. 🤩

