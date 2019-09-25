Park Bo Gum reportedly in talks to star opposite Suzy in new film 'Wonderland'

According to reports on September 25, actor Park Bo Gum is currently looking over the script for a new film by director Kim Tae Yong, titled 'Wonderland'.

Previously, 'Wonderland' garnered attention as the first returning film by director Kim Tae Yong after his marriage to actress Tang Wei in 2014. Actress Suzy and actor Choi Woo Sik joined the lead cast early on in the film's planning stages, and now, Park Bo Gum will be considering the production as his next project after 'Seo Bok'.

If cast, Park Bo Gum would be playing the role of Suzy's boyfriend in 'Wonderland'. The film is categorized as a drama genre, telling the story of numerous characters whose lives are intertwined with one another. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum and Suzy are known to have worked together as MCs for the 'Baeksang Arts Awards' for 2 years in a row in the past.



Stay tuned for updates on the new film 'Wonderland'!