Akdong Musician to promote under the name 'AKMU'

Akdong Musician revealed they've chosen to promote under the name 'AKMU'.





Though their full official name has always been Akdong Musician in the past, the duo has been lovingly known as "AKMU" by fans, and it looks like they've decided to move on with the nickname. At the September 25th press conference for their upcoming album 'Sailing', the brother and sister group explained the reasoning behind the decision.



Suhyun expressed, "'Akdong Musician' is created from the Chinese characters 'rak' meaning 'fun' and 'dong' meaning 'child.' We're both adults now, so we took out the 'dong' to be called 'AKMU.' It's so we won't be limiting ourselves in terms of our future music."

AKMU also addressed the recent controversy surrounding YG Entertainment. In related news, 'Sailing' drops on September 25 KST.