Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Akdong Musician respond to fans' concerns regarding YG Entertainment's scandals + reputation

On September 25, Akdong Musician's Suhyun and Chanhyuk attended a press conference in light of the release of their comeback album 'Sailing', set to drop later today at 6 PM KST. 

During the press conference, Chanhyuk revealed that all of the songs on the upcoming album were written on board a ship, while he served as a member of the marine corps during his mandatory military service. "I wrote most of the songs on board a ship. The reason that the songs go well with the concept of 'Sailing' is because they were all written while sailing in the ocean. I worked on them in a setting where I had no guitar, just a notebook and pen; I would write down the lyrics and then add a melody over those lyrics, memorizing them. I worked like that for a month." 

Next, the Akdong Musician members were asked about the current reputation of their label YG Entertainment, in light of the agency's numerous scandals this past year. Chanhyuk responded, "I understand what our fans are concerned about. We are also debating on this matter. However, the people that we are currently working with are all good people. We've stayed up night after night working together in a happy environment, so at the moment, I want to spend my time focusing on making happy memories and seeing the fruits of those times." 

orangemaster528 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I hope they have successful comeback. Don't hate them just because they are in yg. Let us support them.

As_if108 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

AKMU will do great regardless of YG. They are an independent team - great songwriter + top 5 voices in kpop. Can't wait for Sailing.

