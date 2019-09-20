Nara reveals the real reason behind her legal name change on 'I Live Alone'

Former Hello Venus member and actress Nara guested on 'I Live Alone' and revealed the real reason behind her legal name change. She has changed her legal name back in 2017, and she explained the change was suggested by her parents to avoid bad luck. She has previously shared that it was because she fell ill fairly often under that name.

During the show, however, she disclosed that it was because she was involved in a serious accident, getting hit by a drunk driver. She said she was severely injured from the incident as she flew through the air as if it were a scene in the movie. She also said she has decided to sell her car because she was continuously involved in minor car accidents even after changing the name.



Watch the show to find out more about Nara's daily life and more.