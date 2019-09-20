Megan Fox shares the secret behind her gorgeous physique on 'Tasty Guys'

Megan Fox shares her secret to maintaining bomb physique on Comedy TV's 'Tasty Guys'.



In a show, Megan Fox said she likes pumpkin porridge, which she previously revealed is one of her favorite Korean foods. Tasty guys then asked what her diet is like, and she said she mainly consumes beef and has a bigger portioned two meals rather than a smaller portioned three meals a day. She also said she tries not to consume any added sugar and that's why she enjoys pumpkin porridge as it is naturally sweet.





The Hollywood star is starring in the upcoming Korean film 'Battle of Jangsari', also starring SHINee's Minho and Kwak Si Yang, and it premieres in theaters on September 25. She's also appearing on tvN's 'Surprising Saturday'.



Watch the 'Tasty Guys' to find out how the members reacted and more about Megan!