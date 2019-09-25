3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fly To The Sky confirmed for a comeback next month

AKP STAFF

According to reports on September 26, veteran vocal duo Fly To The Sky will be making a comeback next month!

This will mark the duo's first comeback as a group in approximately a year. Insiders say that the Fly To The Sky members have already wrapped up recording for some of the songs in their upcoming album, and they will be busy throughout this month with preparations to release some time next month. 

Back on September 24, Fly To The Sky's label H2 Media also made a simple teaser post, stating, "2019 Fly To The Sky Coming Soon...". Meanwhile, Fly To The Sky are also celebrating their 20th anniversary since debut this year. 

  1. Fly to the Sky
0 603 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
BTS open up official TikTok channel!
14 hours ago   10   26,922
BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
3 hours ago   13   26,284

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND