Fly To The Sky confirmed for a comeback next month

According to reports on September 26, veteran vocal duo Fly To The Sky will be making a comeback next month!

This will mark the duo's first comeback as a group in approximately a year. Insiders say that the Fly To The Sky members have already wrapped up recording for some of the songs in their upcoming album, and they will be busy throughout this month with preparations to release some time next month.

Back on September 24, Fly To The Sky's label H2 Media also made a simple teaser post, stating, "2019 Fly To The Sky Coming Soon...". Meanwhile, Fly To The Sky are also celebrating their 20th anniversary since debut this year.

