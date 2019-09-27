8

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

HA:TFELT (Yenny) opens up about comparisons to Sunmi

AKP STAFF

HA:TFELT (Yenny) opened up about comparisons to Sunmi.

Both solo artists are known as former members of the Wonder Girls, and HA:TFELT addressed inevitable comparisons between the two on the September 27th episode of JTBC's 'Reply Night'. She expressed, "I think people compare us from afar, but people around me don't compare us."

HA:TFELT then concluded, "She's on her own path. I don't think it's important what people say."  

What do you think about comparisons between HA:TFELT and Sunmi?

  1. HA:TFELT
  2. Sunmi
  3. Wonder Girls
  4. Yenny
0 2,174 Share 73% Upvoted
SuperM
SuperM reveals another handsome full group photo
56 minutes ago   0   1,959
SuperM
SuperM reveals another handsome full group photo
56 minutes ago   0   1,959

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND