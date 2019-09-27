HA:TFELT (Yenny) opens up about comparisons to Sunmi

HA:TFELT (Yenny) opened up about comparisons to Sunmi.



Both solo artists are known as former members of the Wonder Girls, and HA:TFELT addressed inevitable comparisons between the two on the September 27th episode of JTBC's 'Reply Night'. She expressed, "I think people compare us from afar, but people around me don't compare us."



HA:TFELT then concluded, "She's on her own path. I don't think it's important what people say."

What do you think about comparisons between HA:TFELT and Sunmi?



