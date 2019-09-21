8

2

Misc
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Whee In shows off her dual sides in hot dance cover of Kiana Lede's 'Title'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Whee In has performed a dance cover!

On September 22, the vocalist in MAMAMOO showed off her contrasting sides by delivering a powerful and sexy choreography to Kiana Lede's song "Title". Crafted by male dancer BAEK0118, this choreo proves Whee In's ability to captivate viewers with just dance alone. After the cover, Whee In also flaunts her adorable charm in the bloopers, where the fans noted the difference in her personality from the dance scene.

Do you think Whee In should do more dance covers?

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Whee In
