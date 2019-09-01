GRAY, ELO, and Zion.T congratulate Crush on new single 'NAPPA' reaching #1 by covering the song themselves

Crush's new single "NAPPA" has reached #1 on the charts!



To celebrate, good friend and fellow R&B soloist Zion.T covered the song while performing his set at the '2019 Green Comma Music Festival' in Suwon on August 31 KST. Following the performance, he also took to his personal Instagram to congratulate Crush on the accomplishment.



"Congratulation, Hyo Seop [Crush's real name]," Zion.T said in the video, adding a playful "Sorry if I got the lyrics wrong."



The cover was one of a series of covers promised if "NAPPA" topped the charts. During Crush's August 28 VLIVE broadcast, where he was joined by Zion.T, GRAY, and ELO, it was agreed that if "NAPPA" made it to #1, all three artists would have to would have to do their own cover of the song.





The very first person to release their cover was GRAY, who took to his personal Instagram account to share a short video of him performing the single while playing the keyboard. The video begins with him saying: "Please give a lot of love to Crush's new single 'NAPPA'! Hyo Seopah, congratulations on your #1!"



On the same day, ELO shared his own cover on Instagram through a clip of a short cover demo he mixed on production software.



Meanwhile, "NAPPA" is Crush's first single since leaving Amoeba Culture and moving to PSY's label P NATION earlier this year.



Check out the covers below!