SuperM releases futuristic trailer & individual concept image for Baekhyun

SuperM has released the first individual teasers for their debut.

On September 2, Baekhyun's concept photo and trailer were unveiled to kick off the daily festival of individual teasers and images! The concept photo highlights Baekhyun's stature among the others who are blurred, all in black-and-white. In the trailer video, Baekhyun remains alone in a futuristic setting where a robot enters and the suspense begins. Where could he be, and what is happening to the light?

Stay tuned for the next set of teasers, set to come out tomorrow on September 3! SuperM's 1st mini-album 'SuperM' will officially drop on October 4.