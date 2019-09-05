Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 25 to August 31

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 25 to August 31 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 47,791,185 Points

2. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 42,780,189 Points

3. Punch - "Done For Me" - 37,088,463 Points

4. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 35,555,676 Points

5. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 34,826,883 Points

6. Ben - "Can You Hear My Voice" - 29,357,352 Points

7. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 28,812,469 Points

8. Sunmi - "LaLaLay" - 28,624,844 Points

9. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 27,954,659 Points

10. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 26,953,712 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. X1 - 'QUANTUM LEAP'

2. X1 - 'QUANTUM LEAP (Kit)'

3. NCT Dream - 'We Boom'

4. The Boyz - '[DreamLike]'

5. UP10TION - 'The Moment of Illusion'

6. EXO-SC - 'What A Life'

7. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Day 2 (Kihno)'

8. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Day 2'

9. JBJ95 - 'SPARK'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

3. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"



4. Maktub - "To You My Light"

5. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Leewoo - "My Regards"

8. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone"

9. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

10. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"



Source: Gaon

