Momoland's JooE wrapped up in dating rumors after photos surface

Momoland's JooE has been wrapped up in dating rumors following the reveal of photos on online community sites.

The photos show glimpses of a person rumored to be JooE linking arms with a tall man. There is also one other photo that shows a side view.

Although these photos aren't definitive, netizens are abuzz with theories stating:

"Isn't that her brother or relative? The body language doesn't seem like they're dating."

"Why would they be so open in public though?"

"What if that's not JooE..."

"I think that's JooE. She definitely has that aura."





What do you think?