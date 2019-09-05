Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Momoland's JooE wrapped up in dating rumors after photos surface

Momoland's JooE has been wrapped up in dating rumors following the reveal of photos on online community sites.

The photos show glimpses of a person rumored to be JooE linking arms with a tall man. There is also one other photo that shows a side view.

Although these photos aren't definitive, netizens are abuzz with theories stating:

"Isn't that her brother or relative? The body language doesn't seem like they're dating."

"Why would they be so open in public though?"

"What if that's not JooE..."

"I think that's JooE. She definitely has that aura."


What do you think? 

Heather_Hughes73 pts
who cares, im more concerned about all that trash on the side of that building and in the street 😱is that normal ??? its seems so unsanitary 😨

Ohboy695,966 pts
"She definitely has that aura."

What aura. This is the most basic look one can have.

