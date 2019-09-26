5

4

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jessi takes you behind the scenes of 'Who Dat B' MV

AKP STAFF

Jessi has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her music video "Who Dat B".

The rapper made a fierce comeback with her first release under P Nation "Who Dat B", and label CEO himself Psy was there at the MV filming to oversee the production. Throughout filming, Jessi gives her input about the creative process and gets silly in between takes.

Watch Jessi's making-of video above and her MV here if you missed it!

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  2. WHO DAT B
