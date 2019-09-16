F.T. Island's Hongki confirms enlistment news through personal Instagram account

F.T. Island's Hongki will be enlisting at the end of the month.



On September 16, the idol's agency FNC Entertainment revealed that he will be reporting to the Republic of Korea Army 21st infantry division's Paektu Mountain unit boot camp located in Gangwon Province on September 30.



On the same day, Hongki took to his personal Instagram to confirm the news through a new post.





"Let's listen to 'Cultwo Show' at 2! Yesterday I ate Gcova [a Korean chicken brand] at dawn, and my fave got really puffy!" he began. "Also, it's right. I'm going [into the army] through the 21st infantry division! Puhahaha!"



Meanwhile, plans to continue his appearance in the musical 'I Was In Love' until it is time for him to enlist. Afterward, F.T. Island bandmate Jaejin will be taking his place.

Check out Hongki's Instagram post below!