Sleepy revealed to be in legal battle with TS Entertainment

Sleepy is revealed to be in a legal battle with TS Entertainment.

According to SBS funE, Sleepy filed a suit to terminate his contract with TS Entertainment in April this year. He left TS Entertainment at the end of August, and has founded PVO Entertainment. According to reports, Sleepy's trust in the label was broken because the label was not being run properly, and he is also claiming that they did not provide the actual contract in the documents that they supplied.

TS Entertainment, on the other hand, is asserting that their label is functioning normally and that all the documents submitted were standard. Currently, they accepted the negotiations mediated by the court on August 29th, and have separated.

However, separately from the suitcase, TS Entertainment is now planning to Sleepy for embezzling funds, including CF fees.