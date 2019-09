Bolbbalgan4 took #1 with their track "Workaholic" on 'Show! Music Core'!



The duo won their 2nd music show trophy with "Workaholic" on the September 21st episode of 'Show! Music Core' following their win on this week's 'Music Bank'. Bolbbalgan4 were up against X1 with "Flash" and MAMAMOO Whee In's "Good Bye".



Congratulations to Bolbbalgan4! Check out the performances posted by MBC below.

