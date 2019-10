MONSTA X have dropped a teaser schedule for their upcoming comeback mini album, 'Follow: Find You'.

According to the schedule below, MONSTA X will kick off their official teasers this October 7 with a tracklist, followed by an MV teaser, photo teasers, as well as a pre-release MV for "Find You", and more, leading up to the group's full comeback on October 28.

Make sure to mark your calendars for MONSTA X's comeback teasers and full mini album release date!