8

5

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Bullying controversy surrounding NCT's Taeyong surfaces as former classmate and SM trainee speak out

AKP STAFF

NCT's Taeyong is being accused of being a bully in the past. On September 18, a media source has reported that he was one of the bullies during his middle school days, featuring interview with Taeyong's former classmate who identified him as one of his close friends. 

In the interview, he said "He chimed in when we were bullying one of the classmates. He was nice to pretty and cool kids but not really towards the others outside of that circle. I don't have anything personally against him but I do want him to feel sorry and reflect upon his past wrongdoings. I'm deeply regretting what I have done in the past."

The controversy intensified as a former SM trainee posted on Instastory saying "I've seen him since he was a fellow trainee. Everything about this accusation is true. He has a shitty personality so stop defending him." Currently, the story has been taken down. Below is the screenshot of the deleted Instastory. 



  1. Taeyong
26 14,120 Share 62% Upvoted

5

StrawberryXiumin5 pts 33 minutes ago 3
33 minutes ago

he has apologized time and time again and has clearly shown growth as a person... Obviously bullying is wrong, but there is no need to keep stirring the same pot. This just seems like an attention grab before SuperM debuts honestly... It's just pitiful honestly

Share

3 more replies

4

LuminousMelody165 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Here we go again..😕

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND