Bullying controversy surrounding NCT's Taeyong surfaces as former classmate and SM trainee speak out

NCT's Taeyong is being accused of being a bully in the past. On September 18, a media source has reported that he was one of the bullies during his middle school days, featuring interview with Taeyong's former classmate who identified him as one of his close friends.

In the interview, he said "He chimed in when we were bullying one of the classmates. He was nice to pretty and cool kids but not really towards the others outside of that circle. I don't have anything personally against him but I do want him to feel sorry and reflect upon his past wrongdoings. I'm deeply regretting what I have done in the past."

The controversy intensified as a former SM trainee posted on Instastory saying "I've seen him since he was a fellow trainee. Everything about this accusation is true. He has a shitty personality so stop defending him." Currently, the story has been taken down. Below is the screenshot of the deleted Instastory.





