Uee posts on her Instagram about impersonation scam

Singer and actress Uee posted on her Instagram to warn people and urge an impersonator of her dad to stop. On September 18, she uploaded a screenshot of DM saying a man impersonating her dad visited a restaurant and made a reservation without showing up. He also borrowed some cash from a nearby shop but never returned.

In her caption, she wrote, "I'm writing because I really don't want this to ever happen again. Our family is very surprised to learn about this situation. On top of that, I'm so sorry and upset that there are victims. Please, whoever impersonating my dad, stop. You should personally apologize to people and payback whatever you borrowed. This is a criminal act."



