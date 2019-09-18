Kim Myung Soo (Infinite's L) graces the cover of '@Star1' and talks about his acting career

Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE's L) decorates the cover of the October issue of '@Star1' magazine and shares his thoughts on his acting career in the interview.

During his interview, Kim Myung Soo opened up about criticisms he received at the beginning of his career as an actor. "I could see it coming. I wasn't as experienced nor could study and practice more back then. I'm now continuously working harder to do better and to expand my filmography."

