Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS establish themselves as kings of TikTok with millions of users viewing their hashtags

BTS made a big splash in the news when it was revealed that they created an official TikTok account. However, it seems like they're already dominating the app in such a short amount of time. Hashtags including the members' names have been viewed millions of times so far, establishing fans' desires to see them post more content on the app soon! Jungkook is especially dominating the charts, with a total of 1.7 billion views on the #Jungkoook hashtag.

What kind of content do you want to see on BTS?

amu_jane1,296 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

If they have TikTok then I will download TikTok as well just to follow them

HSK1,226 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

BTS are truly trendsetters 😊

