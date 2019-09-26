BTS establish themselves as kings of TikTok with millions of users viewing their hashtags

BTS made a big splash in the news when it was revealed that they created an official TikTok account. However, it seems like they're already dominating the app in such a short amount of time. Hashtags including the members' names have been viewed millions of times so far, establishing fans' desires to see them post more content on the app soon! Jungkook is especially dominating the charts, with a total of 1.7 billion views on the #Jungkoook hashtag.

#Jungkook hashtag on TikTok has 1.7billion views , along with his full name #JeonJungkook that has 181.7M views.

He is really dominating the internet !#정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tZnpDVRnUu — Jungkook Morocco (@JK_Morocco) September 25, 2019

he's dominating every single app we love to see it pic.twitter.com/mFURYbwq4b — #♥️ (@decaphoria) September 26, 2019

