BTS have opened up an official TikTok channel!



Fans now have another social media route to get to BTS, and the global boy group have already posted 2 clips to the short-form mobile video social media app. Though it's a fresh account, BTS already have over 129.4K fans and 185.6K hearts on their account.



Follow BTS's TikTok account here, and check out their introductory post below!