Zico is here to impress with his newest video teaser titled 'Daredevil'.

The short MV teaser already shows his unique and charismatic style as he runs an office filled with characters in cartoon costumes. Although the teaser is short, it gives us a hint of Zico's unique style as well as appearances from rappers Jcvki Wai and YUMDDA.

Check out the MV above.