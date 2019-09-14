Article on Zico flooded with unrelated netizen references to Jung Joon Young's 'golden phone'

Looks like references to Zico and Jung Joon Young's controversial scandal are ongoing.

On September 14, an article talks about Zico's latest Instagram update and his plans to make a comeback. However, the comments section flooded with references unrelated to the article's content, only mentioning comments referencing the rapper's previous ties to Jung Joon Young's 'golden phone'.

Although Zico has since denied that he only scrolled through the contacts on Jung Joon Young's phone, the controversy did not die down according to netizens' reactions.

Some of the top-voted comments in an article read:

"Whenever there's an article about Zico, all I think about his Jung Joon Young and the 'golden phone.'"

"He could have also disappeared during the scandal but in his case he escaped it by a narrow margin LOL"

"Golden phone Zico~"

Not a single comment related to the article itself was able to be spotted; other merciless comments toward Zico include: "Are you looking at the golden phone right now, Zico?", "Trying to crawl back out again, are we?", "Pretending to be all warm, hardworking, and serious by himself...you're all the same", "With his own mouth he has said that once he meets Jung Joon Young again he will find the golden phone and read everything carefully", "His clothing style has become all calm too these days..maybe he is trying to avoid gaining attention with a gangster image", and more.

What do you think of these reactions?