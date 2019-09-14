Jun Hyun Moo answers why he broke up with Han Hye Jin

Jun Hyun Moo answered a question regarding his break-up with Han Hye Jin.

For the first time on television, Jun Hyun Moo was asked why he and model Han Hye Jin ended up breaking up as a couple on the September 14th installment of 'Point of Omniscient Interference'.





It started when the program's guest, Ddotty (YouTuber), revealed that he rarely gets angry at people. Without really knowing if the famous YouTuber has a significant other or not, Jun Hyun Moo asked him out of the blue, "But, you must have had a girlfriend. Don't you fight with your girlfriend?",



Then, DDotty answered, "I don't usually fight, not even with my girlfriend." Teasing him, Jun Hyun Moo speculated and jokingly asked him another question, "Then, why did you break up with her?"

To this comment, DDotty fired back with the same question, "Then, why did you, hyung, break up with your girlfriend?!"

When Jun Hyun Moo failed to hide his shock, other cast members took DDotty's side. When MC Lee Young Ja questioned Jun Hyun Mu, "Just tell us one reason," in the end Jun Hyun Moo responded, "It was because I wasn't good enough*," putting the blame on himself.

(*when translated literally, he has said, "I lacked" or "I was lacking.")