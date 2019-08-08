JYJ's Jaejoong reveals he has a makeup artist license on 'Love's Flavor 2'

On the August 8 broadcast of TV Chosun's 'Love's Flavor' season 2, JYJ's Jaejoong appeared as a panelist to provide commentary on each of the couples and their romantic dates.

While watching Kim Bo Mi getting her hair done at the salon, Jaejoong commented, "Men like the ponytail hair style on women." Here, MC Choi Hwa Jung asked, "There aren't many opportunities to watch while your girlfriend is getting her hair done, right?"

Jaejoong surprised his fellow panelists by answering, "I actually have a makeup license. When I was taking the makeup license exam, the last stage was bridal makeup. That was the only stage whee I had a different partner. And I remember it was important to give them makeup to look their upper lips smaller..."

MCs Choi Hwa Jung and Park Na Rae reacted with, "That must be nice for your girlfriend. It's like having your own makeup staff with you on trips." Jaejoong wittily added on, "When it comes to doing makeup for my girlfriend, it's best to do it with a kiss for the lips, after putting the lip color on myself first."

