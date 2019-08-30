X1's label updates fans on Kim Yo Han's ankle injury

X1's management label Swing Entertainment updated fans on Kim Yo Han's ankle injury.



It was previously reported Kim Yo Han would still be performing on 'M! Countdown' despite his ankle injury, and on August 30, Swing Entertainment announced, "During rehearsals for the pre-filming of 'M! Countdown' on August 29, Kim Yo Han unfortunately suffered an injury to his ankle. Because the injury took place late at night, he was taken to the emergency room for emergency treatment."



The label further revealed the hospital examination showed Kim Yo Had had suffered ligament damage, and he would have to rest his ankle for 6 weeks. Kim Yo Han will still be performing with X1 for their scheduled performances, but he'll be sitting in a chair.



Stay tuned for updates on X1 and Kim Yo Han. In related news, 'Produce x101' project group X1 recently made their debut with "Flash".