News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from August 29th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, X1 debuted with "Flash", Jang Dae Hyun debuted with "Feel Good", and ONEWE made their debut with "Regulus". Sunmi also made a comeback with "Lalalay", Kim Yong Guk (Longguo) came back with "Irresistible", G-reyish made their comeback with "Kkili Kikili", Hongja returned with "How Do I Live", and IZ came back with "Final Kiss".

As for the winners, ITZY and Red Velvet were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Umpah Umpah". Congrats to Red Velvet!

Other artists who performed include Celeb Five, ITZY, EVERGLOWHayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, Target, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, D1CE, and W24.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===

DEBUT: X1

==

DEBUT: Jang Dae Hyun

==

DEBUT: ONEWE

==

COMEBACK: Sunmi

==

COMEBACK: Longguo

==

COMEBACK: G-reyish

==

COMEBACK: Hongja

==

COMEBACK: IZ

===
Celeb Five

==

ITZY

==

EVERGLOW

==

Hayoung

==

The Boyz

==

UP10TI0N

==

Target

==

Rocket Punch

==

VERIVERY

==

D1CE

==

W24

===

  1. Red Velvet
  2. M COUNTDOWN
