Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from August 29th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, X1 debuted with "Flash", Jang Dae Hyun debuted with "Feel Good", and ONEWE made their debut with "Regulus". Sunmi also made a comeback with "Lalalay", Kim Yong Guk (Longguo) came back with "Irresistible", G-reyish made their comeback with "Kkili Kikili", Hongja returned with "How Do I Live", and IZ came back with "Final Kiss".

As for the winners, ITZY and Red Velvet were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Umpah Umpah". Congrats to Red Velvet!



Other artists who performed include Celeb Five, ITZY, EVERGLOW, Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, Target, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, D1CE, and W24.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



DEBUT: X1



DEBUT: Jang Dae Hyun



DEBUT: ONEWE



COMEBACK: Sunmi



COMEBACK: Longguo



COMEBACK: G-reyish



COMEBACK: Hongja



COMEBACK: IZ

Celeb Five



ITZY



EVERGLOW



Hayoung





The Boyz



UP10TI0N



Target



Rocket Punch



VERIVERY



D1CE



W24



