Girls' Generation's Taeyeon says she's had a comfortable career as a recording artist on 'Begin Again 3'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon expressed she's had a comfortable career as a recording artist.

On the August 30th episode of JTBC's 'Begin Again 3', Taeyeon introduced herself, saying, "I think I may have sang in a good environment in a comfortable way until now. Girls' Generation's music wasn't done by me independently. I met a new me within a group that was already made and a concept that was already planned."

She continued, "I think I've sang happily and expectedly with a brilliant acoustic setting and staff. It'll be a good experience to listen to what my voice will be like without relying on acoustics."

'Begin Again 3' follows cast members Park Jung Hyun, Harim, Henry, Akdong Musician's Suhyun, Lim Heol Im, and Kim Feel as they travel the world to put on busking performances, and Taeyeon has joined in on their busking.

