Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

X1's Kim Yo Han to perform on 'M! Countdown' debut stage despite ankle injury

According to reports on August 29, X1 member Kim Yo Han suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals for his group's debut stage on this week's 'M! Countdown'.

After twisting his ankle, Kim Yo Han visited the hospital immediately, then returned to the recording set. His label Swing Entertainment revealed, "Kim Yo Han returned to the recording set due to his insistence that he must stand on the debut stage for the fans who waited for him. We plan to monitor his condition with additional treatment at the hospital afterward." 

Get well soon, Kim Yo Han!

