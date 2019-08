WINNER's Kim Jin Woo wants you to "Call Anytime" in his solo debut title track poster!

Dressed in a soft, pink suit in the pages of a thick photobook, Kim Jin Woo reveals that the title track from his 1st single album 'Jinu's Heyday' will be "Call Anytime". There's exactly one more week left until Kim Jin Woo makes his long-awaited solo debut on August 14 at 6 PM KST, 5 years after his debut with WINNER.

Stay tuned for more of Kim Jin Woo's debut teasers, coming soon.