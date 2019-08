WINNER's Kim Jin Woo keeps himself busy while inside a crane game in a new video spoiler for his new single "Call Anytime" feat. his group mate, Mino.

Jin Woo embraces a soft and cute pastel image as he playfully tosses toys at the crane in front of him. The mellow electric guitar melody matches the relaxed and lighthearted mood of the video.

Check out the adorable video teaser below, and check out "Call Anytime" which drops on August 14th at 6PM KST!