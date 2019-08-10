Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

TWICE takes the top spot in the girl group brand value rankings for August

TWICE takes the number one spot for this month's girl group brand value rankings, with Black Pink ranked second and ITZY in third.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed over 97 million pieces of data and measured between July 9th and August 10th to create these rankings.

TWICE came in with a brand value index of 7,214,998 points, indicating a 1.27% increase since July. Black Pink maintained a high ranking despite falling 10.84% in their brand value index with 7,122,359 points. ITZY in third claimed 7,072,567 points, showing a 220.36% increase in their brand value index from last month.

The rest of the rankings are as follows:

#4 Red Velvet

#5 IZ*ONE

#6 Girls' Generation

#7 GWSN

#8 Oh My Girl

#9 MAMAMOO

#10  Cosmic Girls

#11 Lovelyz

#12 T-ara

#13 Gfriend

#14 Apink

#15 Fromis_9

#16 Momoland

#17 (G)I-DLE

#18 AOA

#19 April

#20 Girls Day

#21 Fiestar

#22 Saturday

#23 Nature

#24 BerryGood

#25 EXID

#26 Weki Meki

#27 LOONA

#28 Busters

#29 F(x)

#30 Dream Catcher

#31 Secret

#32 CLC

#33 After School

#34 Purplebeck

#35 Hello Venus

#36 Laboum

#37 DAYDAY

#38 Blah Blah

#39 Dream Girls

#40 Everglow

#41 PRISTIN

#43 Lusty

#44 BESTie

#45 Ladies Code

#46 Favorite

#47 Nine Muses

#48 DIA

#49 We Girls

#50 Brown Eyed Girls

Love__Peace941 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago
Congratulation to all
GIRLS GENERATION 💃 the Empress of kpop gg's wasn't they
yes yes we are in physical & digital monster gg's time but common they don't do anything as GIRLS GENERATION these days,just Imagine their legacy 😎 no wonder every k-gg's want to be like them



sandybee3-223 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Congrats to BP, i hope they will have a comeback soon.

