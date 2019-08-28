Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk to guest on 'Guys Who Cross Borders' season 2

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk will be learning about historical borders on the ongoing 2nd season of MBC's 'Guys Who Cross Borders' season 2!

The MBC history/variety program features MCs Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jong Min, and Yoo Byung Jae as they travel across the country with well-known history teacher Seol Min Suk, studying historical border-lines. 

Lee Jin Hyuk is reportedly an avid fan of the 'Guys Who Cross Borders' series, being a bit of a history-buff himself. The idol will be appearing as a guest on the show with aims to earn himself a new title, "history-dol". Meanwhile, 'Guys Who Cross Borders' season 2 airs every Sunday nights at 9:05 PM KST. 

good for you,, i hope u can show ur side at any different variety show... FIGHTING jinhyuk-ah

