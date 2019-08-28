Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Former B.A.P member Youngjae signs with DMOST Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Former B.A.P member and solo artist Youngjae has signed on with a new label - DMOST Entertainment!

On August 29, DMOST Entertainment revealed, "We are so thankful toward Youngjae for his decision to work with DMOST, trusting in our company. We will not withhold any of your fullest support in Youngjae's musical activities so that he can unfold his abilities to his heart's content. We ask for your abundant expectations and encouragements toward Youngjae's new beginning as a solo artist." 

Meanwhile, Youngjae recently made his solo debut with his 1st mini album 'Fancy'. He'll be greeting his fans soon with his 2nd album, starting anew under DMOST Entertainment. 

  1. Youngjae
0 1,018 Share 100% Upvoted
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
13 hours ago   118   101,650
Minhwan
Yulhee and FT Island's Minhwan are having twins!
8 hours ago   23   38,183

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND