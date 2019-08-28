Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

JYP Entertainment says Mina's participation in TWICE's comeback MV filming is 'uncertain'

On August 29, representatives from JYP Entertainment responded to reports claiming that TWICE member Mina may be participating in the group's comeback MV filming soon.

One JYPE rep stated regarding Mina's appearance in the comeback MV, "We cannot give a certain response at this time. We will notify you in an official statement in the case that she is able to participate at a stable time." 

TWICE member Mina has been on hiatus from promotions since back in July of this year, recently being diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder. 

83degrees724 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Wow. That's so unfortunate. I really hope she is OKAY. Anxiety is no joke nor is depression and I truly apologize JYP for taking this seriously and not forcing her to work through her trials. I hope to see her back with her friends, whom I know miss her very much.

changminbaby6,018 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

i feel sad about mina's situation, something clearly happened that triggered a severe anxiety and indeed those things need time, what matter is her health right now

