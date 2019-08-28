JYP Entertainment says Mina's participation in TWICE's comeback MV filming is 'uncertain'

On August 29, representatives from JYP Entertainment responded to reports claiming that TWICE member Mina may be participating in the group's comeback MV filming soon.

One JYPE rep stated regarding Mina's appearance in the comeback MV, "We cannot give a certain response at this time. We will notify you in an official statement in the case that she is able to participate at a stable time."

TWICE member Mina has been on hiatus from promotions since back in July of this year, recently being diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder.

