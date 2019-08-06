The Boyz to temporarily continue as 11 members without Hwall due to ankle issues

The Boyz will be continuing on as 11 members without Hwall due to his ankle issues.



Last month, The Boyz' label Cre.ker Entertainment announced Hwall would be taking a break from activities due to health issues. On August 6, the agency updated fans, stating, "Due to the pain and poor condition of Hwall's ankle, he's minimized activities for the group's official schedule and album production to focus on his health."



Cre.ker Entertainment explained, "After consistently monitoring the situation, we felt the artist's health is the main priority. After careful discussions with Hwall and his family, we decided he should focus on recovering his health and receiving treatment. The Boyz will continue activities as an 11-member group. Hwall was unable to participate in the final stages of the album, so he only appears in a portion of the content we previously filmed."



Stay tuned for updates on Hwall.