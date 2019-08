X1 has revealed two concept photos for Kim Woo Seok.

Following the style of the previous two teasers for Han Seung Woo and Cho Seung Youn, these two images also show Kim Woo Seok under two different lights -- casual and formal.

In the more casual image, Kim Woo Seok sits on a couch outdoors wearing a yellow sweatshirt, and in the dandy image, two of the same persons sit across from one another.

Stay tuned for X1's official debut with 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27!