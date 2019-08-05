Taeyeon, Vibe, and ITZY top Instiz chart for the first week of August 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of August (July 29 - August 4) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 31,799 Points









2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 19,008 Points









3. ITZY - "ICY" - 14,498 Points









4. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 11,899 Points









6 (Tie). Maktub - "To You My Light" - 11,068 Points









6 (Tie). Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 11,068 Points









7. <annemarie - "2002" - 9,622 Points









8. Heize - "Can You See My Heart" - 8,913 Points









9. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 8,129 Points









10. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 7,651 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

