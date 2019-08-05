Sharp-eyed netizens spot Kang Daniel in Jihyo's past Instagram pictures

Sharp-eyed netizens have spotted Daniel in one of Jihyo's Instagram pictures.

The picture, which was uploaded to TWICE's official Instagram page on July 24, shows Jihyo smiling for the camera and Daniel reflected in the mirror behind her. The caption reads: "I don't take photos these days. Here are some photos I took because Instagram was getting to empty."

The dating news of the two top stars are all netizens have been talking about, and many are speculating that this picture was a secret 'lovestagram', a secret way of including a significant other in a picture. However, given that the picture was uploaded to the group's official page, it seems unlikely that it was one.