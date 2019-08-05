Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

45

76

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Sharp-eyed netizens spot Kang Daniel in Jihyo's past Instagram pictures

AKP STAFF

Sharp-eyed netizens have spotted Daniel in one of Jihyo's Instagram pictures.

The picture, which was uploaded to TWICE's official Instagram page on July 24, shows Jihyo smiling for the camera and Daniel reflected in the mirror behind her. The caption reads: "I don't take photos these days. Here are some photos I took because Instagram was getting to empty." 

The dating news of the two top stars are all netizens have been talking about, and many are speculating that this picture was a secret 'lovestagram', a secret way of including a significant other in a picture. However, given that the picture was uploaded to the group's official page, it seems unlikely that it was one. 

  1. Jihyo
  2. Kang Daniel
21 145,690 Share 37% Upvoted

24

BTuppo30 pts 2 days ago 2
2 days ago

It's unbelievable that Allkpop posts this news at this hour and still doesn't realize that that guy is Twice's manager!!! I think JYP gave this info like hourssssss ago!

Share

2 more replies

20

borahae2,744 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

that is her manager. they are not crazy to be together like that in public.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND