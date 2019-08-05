Hayoung reveals second film teaser 'HEAR' for solo debut

A Pink's Hayoung is ready for her solo debut and her second film teaser is intriguing, to say the least.

Fans have been noticing a pattern in the teasers and are guessing that Hayoung's debut will center around her exploration of the five senses. The second teaser focused on the concept of hearing and shows Hayoung cheerily picking up handheld telephones to listen in on multiple calls. The vintage theme is definitely interesting and leaves fans wondering what the next teaser will show.

Check it out above! Are you looking forward to Hayoung's debut?