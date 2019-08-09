Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Super Junior's Kyuhyun to reportedly feature on 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant' pizza episode

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is reportedly set to feature on 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant'.

On August 9, reports revealed Kyuhyun would be tasting pizza at a restaurant around Bucheon University on the upcoming episode of SBS's 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant'. He and Baek Jong Won will be offering solutions to the pizza place, and Kyuhyun will be giving his opinions on the results.

This episode of 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant' airs on August 14 KST. In other news, Kyuhyun has been revealed as the host of the upcoming music variety show 'Fall in Love with Music'.

