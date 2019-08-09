Actor Jung Hae In makes headlines for generous gift to manager

Actor Jung Hae In made headlines for his generous gift to his longtime manager.



On August 9, FNC Entertainment responded to reports of Jung Hae In giving his manager a very expensive gift, stating, "It's true Jung Hae In gifted his manager a foreign car." Jung Hae In and his manager are reported to have been working together since the actor's debut on the drama 'Bride of the Century' in 2014.



In other news, Jung Hae In's film 'Tune in for Love' also starring Kim Go Eun premieres on August 28 KST.