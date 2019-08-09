Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Jung Hae In makes headlines for generous gift to manager

AKP STAFF

Actor Jung Hae In made headlines for his generous gift to his longtime manager.

On August 9, FNC Entertainment responded to reports of Jung Hae In giving his manager a very expensive gift, stating, "It's true Jung Hae In gifted his manager a foreign car." Jung Hae In and his manager are reported to have been working together since the actor's debut on the drama 'Bride of the Century' in 2014. 

In other news, Jung Hae In's film 'Tune in for Love' also starring Kim Go Eun premieres on August 28 KST. 

  1. Jung Hae In
1 3,106 Share 60% Upvoted

0

Chark_Attack511 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

He is cute AND generous?! Good man! 😍

Share
Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning in 'O Lens' CF
14 hours ago   5   10,505

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND