SF9's Chani puts a vintage spin on a young gamer aesthetic for 'Beauty+'

SF9's maknae Chani took part in a fun, bright solo pictorial for 'Beauty+' magazine's September issue!

Under the theme "Game Boy", Chani played with classic, vintage-style props for a comfortable, casual pictorial. The idol painted a sophisticated image of youth in smart, fall fasion styles, taking care to give off as natural a mood as possible.

Meanwhile, Chani will be making his male lead role debut on the big screen through upcoming horror film 'White Day', based off of a popular horror game.