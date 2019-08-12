Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

12-member boy group N.Cus asks for your 'Super Luv' in debut MV

12-member boy group N.Cus, housed under Kyuri Entertainment, has debuted with a sleek, modern-style MV for "Super Luv"!

The group'd debut title track "Super Luv" is a fusion hip-hop EDM genre and a part of N.Cus's 1st mini album, 'Matchless Love'. The album contains a total of 3 tracks including "Super Luv", "Come With Me", and "Take Me To Her". 

Meanwhile, N.Cus's group name means "No competitors under the sky", declaring the members' goal to become an unmatched artist in the K-Pop scene. Check out their "Super Luv" MV above. 

Greekora10 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

wow thats a big group.. the songs kinda catchy :) gonna have to check out they're names next. :)

.........the title of the song tho i cant help it >//< :P :

thank goodness n.cus used super instead of " supa "cause if it had been the exact same😬

