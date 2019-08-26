VICTON's Byungchan to greet fans in Thailand with his 1st solo fan meeting 'Be Shining: 燦'

VICTON member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Byungchan has announced his 1st solo fan meeting in Thailand, 'Be Shining: 燦'!

According to his label Play M Entertainment, the fan meeting was decided due to popular demand from Thai fans in light of the end of 'Produce X 101'. Byungchan's 'Be Shining: 燦' will take place on September 28, shortly after VICTON's domestic fan meeting 'Voice To Alice' in Seoul on September 22.

In light of Byungchan's return to his group VICTON, the boy group has hinted at their official promotions as 6-members without X1's Seungwoo, coming soon after the launch of their Seoul fan meeting.