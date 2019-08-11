Fans ask if EVERGLOW are okay in hilarious new photo teaser for 'Adios'



EVERGLOW has released a new a photo spoiler for their upcoming track, "Adios" that has fans cackling as they take on the task of spelling out "adios" with their bodies.

The simple, yet effective photo teaser is the first to reveal the name of their title track, which will be part of their upcoming mini album, 'Hush'.

Fans have been left thoroughly entertained by analyzing the poses of each individual member, with many citing lead vocalists, Sihyeon and Onda as their favorites.

EVERGLOW's new mini album, 'Hush' is set for release on August 19th.