'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu held his 1st fan meeting featuring UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON's Choi Byung Chan and Lee Se Jin as guests

Kim Min Kyu, a Jellyfish Entertainment trainee from the Mnet's survival show 'Produce X 101' has successfully held his first fan meeting on August 25, featuring his close friends from the show as guests.





The fan meeting 'Nineteen, Min Kyu' was held at the Kwangwoon University Donghae Arts Center in Seoul, twice at 2 pm and 7 pm KST for 120 minutes each. UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, trainee Lee Se Jin, and VICTON’s Choi Byung Chan all showed love and support for their friend Min Kyu at his very first fan meeting. They performed songs from the show such as 'Move' and 'U GOT IT' together. Lee Dong Wook also sent a celebratory message to congratulate and support his fan meeting.



After the meeting he posted a selfie with his friends with the caption saying "My ‘Nineteen, Min Kyu’ fan meeting is now over. Thank you so much to everyone in the Moomin Club [a nickname for his fans]. The lunchboxes were delicious!! Thank you for the event as well! I will show different aspects of me in the future!!!"



Check out his Instagram post below.



